Ceremonies mark 20th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

Today marks 20 years since the Good Friday Agreement was signed in Belfast.

It was overwhelmingly approved by referendums north and south of the border and was the culmination of a lengthy peace process.

Political leaders and those key to the drafting of the deal will meet in Belfast later.

The freedom of the city will be awarded to former US President Bill Clinton and the former US envoy to Northern Ireland, George Mitchell.

Last night, Mr Clinton gave a speech saying compromise isn't a dirty word, a nod towards the current political leaders in Northern Ireland.

He said the 20th anniversary should be celebrated 'not for what happened but for what can happen.'

"The Irish peace was born out of weariness of children dying and of lost chances," he said.

"The further you get away from that, the easier it is to take ht absence of bad for granted and to live in this purgatory we are in now.

"It is a big mistake."

Stand-off

The North has been without a devolved Government for over 14 months since the collapse of the Executive over the DUP’s handling of a botched renewable energy scheme.

The latest round of talks to restore power-sharing collapsed in February with the DUP and Sinn Féin at loggerheads over a range of issues – including the Irish Language Act.

Former US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland George Mitchell said the current crop of political leaders must to show leadership to end the current impasse and keep the peace:

“I don’t think they or anyone else should take for granted the absence of violence,” he said.

“I come from the US where we are plagued with the mass shootings; dozens, hundreds of our citizens including schoolchildren.

“No society can assume that they don’t have to do anything and things will be alright.

“It takes leadership – strong, effective, committed leadership.

Priority

Writing in Telegraph last night, the British Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Karen Bradley insisted the restoration of power-sharing is the UK Government’s number one priority – even as the UK leaves the EU.

She said the UK Government will stand firm behind an agreement that has “been the bedrock of all that has been achieved over the past 20 years.”

“The restoration of devolved government at Stormont must be our number one priority," she said.

"I still believe that this is achievable and, as we reflect on the anniversary of the 1998 agreement, all of us need to redouble our efforts to make it a reality. Only then, with all parts of the agreement working properly, we will be in a position to build a Northern Ireland that is fit for the future. That is our goal and we are determined to achieve that.”

When the agreement was signed 20 years ago, the dominant political parties in the North were the SDLP and the Ulster Unionists (UUP).

Mr Mitchell has warned the current crop of leaders that their "paramount objective must be to rekindle the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement and encourage resolution of political problems through democratic and peaceful means."