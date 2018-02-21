Cash, cars and fake gun seized in separate CAB searches in Wicklow and Dublin

Cash, cars, a fake gun and Rolex watches have been seized in two separate searches by the Criminal Assets Bureau in Dublin and Wicklow.

In one operation, CAB carried out five searches in Bray and Newtownmountkennedy this morning.

Officers seized €6000 & £5200 cash, an imitation firearm, imitation ammunition, and a TV.

Image: Garda Press Office

Documents and mobile phones are also being examined, while €144,000 has been frozen in a bank account.

No arrests were made.

In an 'separate and unrelated' search in Dublin, two cars, documents, phones and five watches (including Rolex and Breitling watches) were seized at a house in the Marrowbone Lane area.

Gardaí say that search related to "a target believed to be connected with suspected members of an organised crime gang involved in the drugs trade".

There were also no arrests made in relation to that search.