Casey Affleck withdraws as presenter of best actress Oscar

Actor Casey Affleck has withdrawn as a presenter for the 2018 Oscars ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has confirmed.

Affleck won the best actor award last year for Manchester By The Sea, and the winner of that award traditionally presents the following year's award for best actress.

However, a spokesperson for the Academy indicated that the actor has now pulled out of the presenting role.

Variety reports that Affleck will not attend the ceremony on March 4th.

Affleck was accused by two women of inappropriate behavior during the production of the mockumentary 2010 I’m Still Here, which he directed.

He ultimately settled civil cases over the sexual harassment allegations, but the allegations have frequently resurfaced - including during last year's awards season.

While Affleck has indicated that 'both sides' are legally prohibited from discussing the story, he told the Boston Globe last year: "I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else."

An online petition calling for Affleck's removal from the upcoming Oscars ceremony received almost 20,000 signatures.

Affleck's decision to withdraw from the Oscars ceremony comes amid the continuing 'Me Too' movement in Hollywood, which took off following the abuse allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein.