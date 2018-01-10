Carrick-on-Shannon supermarket reopens following evacuation

Updated 16:25

A Tesco supermarket in County Leitrim has reopened following an alleged Bomb Scare this afternoon.

Staff and customers at the Carrick-on-Shannon supermarket were evacuated to the car park just after 2pm.

It followed reports that a bomb threat was received at the store.

A garda spokesperson said investigators were on-scene at the Rosebank Retail Park in Carrick on Shannon.

It is understood the army bomb disposal team was not called in.

In a statement, Tesco Ireland said: "As a precautionary measure our store in Carrick-On-Shannon was evacuated for a short time earlier today by gardaí."

"The safety of our colleagues and customers is our utmost priority and we co-operated fully with the garda investigation.

"We can confirm that the store has returned to business as normal."

The store reopened to customers just after 3:30pm.