Cannabis worth €1.6 million seized in Carlow

Cannabis worth €1.6 million has been seized in Carlow following a Garda search this afternoon.

The search was carried out on Tullow Road, as part of a Garda investigation targeting 'serious and organised cross jurisdictional criminal activity'.

Europol is said to be assisting the investigation.

Along with a 'significant quantity' of cannabis herb, cash worth an estimated €21,000 was found during today's search.

Two men - aged 38 and 39 - were arrested, and are being at Kilkenny Garda Station under drug trafficking legislation.

Speaking about the operation, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll explained: "This significant drug seizure and associated arrests are the consequence of ongoing liaison on the part of An Garda Síochána, at an international level.

"The seizure of cannabis herb at a premises in Carlow arises from ongoing liaison with law enforcement authorities in Europol and Poland with whom we are jointly targeting an organised crime group.”