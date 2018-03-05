Cannabis hidden in toys and wicker box seized in Portlaoise

A parcel of plastic bottles from Nigeria was found to contain 4 kg of cannabis
A sniffer dog has helped uncover €230,000 worth of cannabis in three separate seizures at Portlaoise Mail Centre today.
Revenue officers and the detector dog Stella found a total of 11.5 kg of the drug as a result of routine profiling.
Just under half the drugs were uncovered in a wicker box which originated in Thailand.
A second parcel of plastic bottles from Nigeria was found to contain 4 kg of cannabis.
Finally, 1.5 kg of cannabis was found concealed in toys from Spain.