Cannabis and cocaine worth estimated €1.4m seized in Dublin

Drugs worth an estimated €1.4 million have been seized in Dublin.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

The drugs were discovered as part of an ongoing investigation targeting criminal activity in the Dublin region.

Gardaí - including members of the National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau - searched a property in the Kings House apartment complex at Bow Lane, Dublin 8 yesterday.

Cannabis and cocaine worth €1.4 million was found at the address.

A man (48) and a woman (32) were arrested.

They are being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act at Kevin Street and Kilmainham Garda stations.