Calls for GPs to be included for fine exemptions

The National Association of General Practitioners says new regulations will mean fines can be imposed on GPs for data breaches.

It's calling for General Practitioners to be included with other public bodies for fine exemptions.

Government departments and agencies don't get fined under the new General Data Protection Regulation legislation.

The NAGP's Chairman Dr. Andrew Jordan says the most risk of a breach is with medical card patients.

He says "the greatest area of risk where most of the data is being shared is with regard to patients who have medical cards because we have shared data with the HSE on the basis of different things that we do for them, on different contracts, so obviously that's the area where the greatest risk of a breach is".