Cabinet to discuss clean-up operation after Storm Emma

The Cabinet is being updated on the Storm Emma clean-up operation.

Ministers will discuss the ongoing response to the adverse weather.

They will also be briefed on the latest updates on the fallout from the storm.

Minister Eoghan Murphy will present the latest on the Government's response and the recovery effort.

It is expected extra funding will be allocated to local councils to deal with the aftermath of the worst weather in decades.

The possibility of compensation will also be raised.

Water restrictions have been in place overnight and reservoirs need to be re-filled.

There are also risks of localised flooding in some areas as snow melts.