Cabinet ministers to consider proposed abortion laws

Tánaiste Simon Coveney wants proposed new abortion legislation to include a two-thirds majority lock to prevent it being easily changed in the future.

It would mean any alterations to abortion laws in the future would need the support of two-thirds of the Dáil and Seanad.

It comes after Minister Coveney yesterday declared he'd changed his mind on the issue of abortion.

He now backs abortion for up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy, once there are "strict guidelines" in place when abortions are requested.

Cabinet ministers are today set to discuss the general scheme of proposed abortion laws they will aim to introduce if the Eighth Amendment is repealed.

The Tánaiste will say a two-thirds lock system would make it impossible for any one political grouping to change the law.

It will be seen as a move to allay fears on the pro-life side that the proposed new laws would open the floodgates for 'abortion on demand', and avoid any creeping change on the issue.

A two-thirds majority would be more than Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil combined in the current Dáil.

For Health Minister Simon Harris, meanwhile, today's meeting will be about tightening up some of the policies we already know about.

What Ministers are considering this morning is the most detail we will have on proposed laws before the planned referendum on the Eighth Amendment, which the Government is hoping will take place in late May.

The draft laws propose allowing abortions to be carried out by medical practitioners through abortion pills up to 12 weeks gestation.

A three-day cooling off period will be required from when a woman seeks an abortion to when she gets the pill.

The scheme also says abortions after 12 weeks will only be available in exceptional circumstances - in cases of fatal foetal abnormality, or when there is serious risk to the health or life of the woman.