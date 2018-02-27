CEO of enet to step down ahead of National Broadband contract

The head of the only remaining firm in the bidding process for the National Broadband Plan is to step down.

Conal Henry says he is "exceptionally proud" to have been associated with enet.

But he says "the time has come for me to hand over the reins" after 12 years.

After 12 years working on the wonderful @enet_Ireland project, the time has come for me to hand over the reins.



The company is the only bidder in the running for the State broadband contract, after Eir pulled out last month.

Last year Siro - a joint venture launched by Vodafone and the ESB - also pulled out of the process.

The remaining bidder, the enet-SSE consortium, said it has "continued commitment and engagement" with the Department of Communications on the National Broadband Plan (NBP).

The consortium is made up of enet and its shareholders, as well as SSE plc, Ireland's second largest energy utility, and John Laing Group plc, the international originator, active investor and manager of infrastructure projects.

David C McCourt, chairman of enet, said last month: "enet has been dedicated to the NBP since the first days of consultation, and the fact that we have assembled this world-class consortium reflects our continued commitment to Ireland and our understanding of the importance, scale and complexity of this project.

"We have brought together global expertise in building networks, particularly in telecoms, and in coordinating all the elements required to finance a project of this size and complexity in partnership with Government.

"To this end we have added world-leading investors and funds committed to the development of social infrastructure around the world."