Bus Éireann driver assaulted and robbed in Cork

Gardaí are appealing for information after a Bus Éireann driver was assaulted and robbed in Cork last night.

The incident happened when the No 208 bus pulled into Ashmount at around 11.40pm to allow a passenger to get on board.

It is believed a man attacked the driver and made off with the day's takings.

The driver managed to drive to the next stop and let passengers off the bus before driving to Mayfield Garda Station.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment and was later discharged, but is understood to be badly shaken.

The alleged attacker is being described as being around 20, of medium build, wearing a green hoodie and "yellow goalkeeper's gloves".

Gardaí in Mayfield are appealing for witnesses - particularly the passengers who were on the bus at the time - to contact them at on 021-455-8510