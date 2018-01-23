Britney Spears brings her Las Vegas 'Piece of Me' show to Ireland

US singer Britney Spears has announced she is to play an Irish date as part of her 'Piece of Me' tour.

She will play Dublin's 3Arena on August 20th in what is being described as a "last time ever, limited tour" of her Las Vegas show.

Tickets - from €69.50 including booking and facility fees - will go on sale on Saturday, January 27th at 9.00am.

This tour follows her four-year headlining residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, where she received rave reviews from both critics and fans alike since opening in December 2013.

With over 250 shows, the record-setting residency was sold out on a regular basis - generating over US$140m (€114m) gross revenue and selling nearly one million tickets.

'Britney: Piece of Me' was also voted the 'Best Resident Performer' and 'Best Production Show' by readers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Organisers say this tour is "the last time anybody will see the show."

The tour also takes in dates in Washington DC, New York, Berlin, Antwerp, Manchester, Glasgow and London.