British firm BRE Global moves part of its business to Dublin due to Brexit

A UK-based company is moving part of its business to Dublin as a direct result of Britain's exit from the European Union.

BRE Global says in preparation for Brexit next year, it has established a new office in the capital for its CE marking activities.

The 'CE' symbol signifies that products sold in the European Economic Area (EEA) have been assessed to meet high safety, health, and environmental protection requirements.

The firm says: "With support from the Irish Government to apply for EU Notified Body status, its current activities under the Construction Products Regulation (CPR) and other directives will transfer across to the new company called BRE Global Ireland Ltd once the submission has been approved."

It says plans are also underway to create a new test lab in the city later this year.

The facility, which represents a €3.5m investment, will employ up to 20 engineers, scientists and technicians.

The firm is involved in construction and fire protection products.



Welcoming the announcement by BRE Global, Business and Enterprise Minister Heather Humphreys said: "I am delighted that BRE Global has decided to establish a new office in Ireland as a new base for its European activities and CE marking work, which will lead to the creation of quality jobs for Irish engineers and scientists.

"Our skills base in key technical areas will help BRE move onto a new chapter of its expansion.

"Ireland will be an exciting new base for the company and I look forward to BRE developing Ireland’s reputation as a location for world-class and internationally recognised testing and certification work."

Dr Debbie Smith, managing director of BRE Global, added: "This is a very important step to enable us to continue to deliver the service that our current and future clients need, whether manufacturers, importers or distributors of construction products within Europe.

"We are very pleased to be welcomed and supported by our Irish colleagues in making this happen".

BRE Global has been an EU notified body for the testing and certification of a wide portfolio of construction products and systems for over 17 years.