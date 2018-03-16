British company named as preferred bidder for Kildare bus corridor services

British firm GoAhead has been announced as the preferred bidder for six bus routes on the Kildare-Dublin commuter route.

It means Bus Éireann will no longer service those routes.

Last year, GoAhead was also selected as preferred bidder for 10% of Dublin Bus routes.

Today's decision means GoAhead will also operate the 120, 120C, 123, 124, 126 and 130.

Those services link Dublin city centre to towns such as Athy, Kildare, Maynooth and Naas, as well as Edenderry, Tullamore, Portlaoise and Enfield.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) is promising a seamless transition between operators from passengers' perspectives, although says there will be some timetable changes to 'optimise the services'.

However, the authority says that fares will stay the same, and Chief Executive Anne Graham stressed the services are not being privatised.

She explained: "Nothing is being told, services are not being deregulated. The control of the services remains with the NTA.

"The operator will be paid a fixed fee for providing the prescribed services - and the fares go to the NTA, not the operator."

The changes are due to come into effect at the end of this year or early next year.

GoAhead is one of the largest bus operators in London. It is also one of the two partners in Govia, the parent company that runs British railway lines such as the Gatwick Express and Southern.