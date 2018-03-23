Britain's Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit Belfast

The couple have visited local schools and Titanic Belfast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Image via @RoyalFamily on Twitter

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle are in Belfast for their first official joint visit to Northern Ireland.

The couple have watched performances by local schools to celebrate the Arts, visited a youth-led peace-building initiative by Co-operation Ireland and they also visited one of Belfast's oldest buildings, The Crown Liquor Saloon.

They also went on a walk about in Belfast city centre. 

Later the couple will visit Titanic Belfast - the world’s largest Titanic visitor experience.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Karen Bradley says they got a warm welcome.

"It’s been a real honour to welcome Prince Harry and Megan Markle to Northern Ireland for their first visit as a couple.

"To see the reaction, particularly from the young people... and the screaming, it was like greeting rock stars - it was absolutely incredible.

"And I'm sure that that warm welcome will mean that we'll see the couple in Northern Ireland many, many times in the years to come".


