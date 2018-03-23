Britain's Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit Belfast

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle are in Belfast for their first official joint visit to Northern Ireland.

The couple have watched performances by local schools to celebrate the Arts, visited a youth-led peace-building initiative by Co-operation Ireland and they also visited one of Belfast's oldest buildings, The Crown Liquor Saloon.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle watch performances by local schools to celebrate how the Arts can unite different communities. #AmazingtheSpace. pic.twitter.com/cmUxJFc37P — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 23, 2018

They also went on a walk about in Belfast city centre.

Later the couple will visit Titanic Belfast - the world’s largest Titanic visitor experience.

Ms. Markle receives a posy from a member of the public on Great Victoria Street in Belfast. pic.twitter.com/n6Hv67TG7C — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 23, 2018

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Karen Bradley says they got a warm welcome.

"It’s been a real honour to welcome Prince Harry and Megan Markle to Northern Ireland for their first visit as a couple.

"To see the reaction, particularly from the young people... and the screaming, it was like greeting rock stars - it was absolutely incredible.

"And I'm sure that that warm welcome will mean that we'll see the couple in Northern Ireland many, many times in the years to come".