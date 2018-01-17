Britain's EU Withdrawal Bill clears the House of Commons

Key Brexit legislation has cleared Britain's House of Commons after MPs there approved the EU Withdrawal Bill.

The flagship bill, which aims to end the supremacy of EU law in Britain in time for Brexit, will now pass to the House of Lords for scrutiny.

MPs voted in favour of the bill by 324 to 295, with the British Labour Party opposing its third reading.

This is something the Conservative Party missed no opportunity to point out, tweeting:

The EU Withdrawal Bill is essential to ensuring the smoothest possible Brexit. But tonight 243 Labour MPs voted to try and block it - putting politics above the national interest. pic.twitter.com/WFY3hTL6Dk — Conservatives (@Conservatives) January 17, 2018

However, it is thought the legislation is likely to return to the House of Commons after possible amendments.

Commenting on Wednesday night's vote, UK Brexit Secretary David Davis said: "We are pleased that the bill has successfully completed this stage of its passage through parliament.

"From the beginning our approach has been to work constructively with MPs from across the House wherever possible to improve the bill.

"This is a critical piece of legislation that aims to maximise certainty for individuals and businesses after our exit.

"We are looking forward to working with peers as the bill enters its next stage of scrutiny in the House of Lords at the end of this month."

Announcing Labour's opposition to the bill at third reading, Keir Starmer branded it "not fit for purpose" as he repeated demands for MPs to have a meaningful vote on any divorce deal with the EU.

The vote on the bill's third reading followed two hours of voting on MPs' proposed amendments to the legislation, which the government defeated.

As well as repealing the 1972 European Communities Act, which brought Britain into the EU, the EU Withdrawal Bill is also designed to transfer all existing Brussels laws into UK legislation.

During Wednesday's debate, British Prime Minister Theresa May was handed a warning over Brexit by former Cabinet minister Justine Greening, who quit the government in this month's reshuffle.

The ex-education secretary claimed Brexit will "not be sustainable" if it does not work for young people.