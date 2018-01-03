Bottle of vodka worth €1.1 million stolen in Copenhagen

A bottle of vodka worth €1.1 million has been stolen in Denmark.

The bottle of Russo-Baltique, taken from a large vodka collection at the Café 33 bar in Copenhagen, is said to be the world's most expensive.

The bottle itself is said to have been made with three kilograms of gold and three kilograms of silver by the Latvia-based Dartz Motorz Company (which also makes luxury cars).

The vodka was not insured and was on loan from a Russian businessman.

Nothing else was stolen when the bottle was taken early on Tuesday.

A similar bottle featured in the TV series House of Cards, as a gift given to main character Frank Underwood by a Russian president.

In comments to TV2 Lorry and translated by TheLocal.dk, Café 33 owner Brian Ingberg said: “I am obviously very upset. It was the icing on the cake in my collection.

"Of the 1,200 bottles I have, this was a very special bottle to have there."

He added: “[Those responsible] apparently have a key or copied a key, and they have rolled up the shutters and unlocked the door, then gone into the bar and broken down the door to the vodka museum in the basement."

A reward has been offered to anybody who can help find the stolen bottle.