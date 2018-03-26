Body of missing teenager Elisha Gault found following major search

The body of a teenage girl who went missing from County Tipperary on St Patrick's Day has been found in the River Suir.

The remains of 14-year-old Elisha Gault were discovered around 8 kilometres from where she was last seen alive.

Elisha left her home in Carrick On Suir on the evening of March 17th.

The 14-year-old schoolgirl was last spotted on Dillon Bridge, not far from her home, at around 10PM.

A major search operation was launched, which included gardaí, the Civil Defence and the Garda sub aqua unit.

Last night, Elisha's body was spotted in the water of the River Suir by members of the Coast Guard helicopter crew who were also involved in the search.

Her remains have been transferred to University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem is expected to be carried out.

In a statement, gardaí paid tribute to the hundreds of search volunteers who had supported the massive search operation.