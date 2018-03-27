Body of missing Brazilian man found in Dublin

Gardaí have recovered the body of a missing Brazilian man who went missing from Clondalkin in Dublin three weeks ago.

24-year-old student Caique Trindade De Oliveira was last seen on March 6th.

Gardaí launched an investigation earlier this month, and issued several appeals for the public's help in tracking Caique's whereabouts.

His mother had travelled to Ireland from Brazil to assist the search efforts.

Gardaí today confirmed that Caique's body was recovered by the Garda Sub Aqua unit in the Clondalkin area on Monday.

In a statement, gardaí thanked all volunteers and agencies involved in the search for Caique for their assistance.