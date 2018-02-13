Belfast rape trial: Woman again rejects defendants version of events

Updated: 19.00

A woman who claims she was raped by two Ireland rugby players has again denied their accounts of what happened.

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding are accused of raping the then 19-year-old student at a party in Jackson’s home in Belfast during the summer of 2016.

The majority of the woman’s eight days in the witness box has been under cross-examination, but today was the prosecution’s opportunity to re-examine her about issues arising from questions asked by the defence teams.

Toby Hedworth asked her if she knew what Paddy Jackson’s case is. She said she didn’t. And he went on to tell her he claims he never had sex with her. She said that was incorrect.

He then put Stuart Olding’s version of events to her. He claims she was straddling Paddy Jackson on his bed when he walked in and that she instigated a sex act on him.

She said that was also completely incorrect.

A note penned by the woman when she returned home after the alleged attack was also read out in court. In it, she described Mr Olding as “blonde, short, imbecile and monkey-ish.”

Two others are also on trial. Blane McIlory from Royal Lodge Road in Belfast denies one count of exposure, while Rory Harrison from Manse Road in Belfast is accused of trying to cover up what happened.

After eight days in the witness box, the woman who claims to have been raped by Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding concluded her evidence at around 12pm this afternoon by again denying their accounts of what happened.

Three other girls who were at the party also gave evidence today.

One of them said she walked in on a threesome while looking for her friend as they prepared to go home.

She said she heard some moaning before she went in, but didn't think it was distressed. She said she wouldn’t have described it as a sexual moan.

She said she saw Jackson, Olding and the woman on the bed in front of her.

She said she didn't know the woman but said she seemed nice and she didn't remember her being overly drunk.

Under cross-examination, she said she didn't think she had witnessed a rape and she had no concerns when she left the room.

She said she didn’t see any signs of the woman not consenting to what was going on, but she later accepted she also didn't see any signs that she was.

The trial will resume tomorrow morning.