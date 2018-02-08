Belfast rape trial: Third defence team finishes cross-examination of alleged victim

Updated: 16.40

A woman who claims to have been raped by two Ireland rugby players says she is grateful to one of their friends for taking her home afterwards.

Ulster teammates Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding deny raping the then 19-year-old student at Jackson's Belfast home in June 2016.

In his opening address last week, prosecuting barrister Toby Hedworth told the jurors Rory Harrison was initially treated as a witness.

The 25-year-old, from Manse Road in Belfast, had comforted the woman and taken her home in a taxi after the alleged attack.

He text her a short time after dropping her off, telling her to keep her chin up and again a few hours later to see if she was OK.

Mr Hedworth said closer inspection of his phone suggests his motives were not as gallant as he had led to her believe.

He was subsequently charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

During his barrister's brief cross-examination today, the woman said she had no complaint with Mr Harrison and she was grateful he took her home.

The court heard she also text a friend afterwards to say she believed his actions to be 'genuine'.

Blane McIlroy from Royal Lodge Road in Belfast is facing one count of exposure - his barrister will cross-exam the woman on Monday.