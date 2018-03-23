Belfast rape trial: Judge to begin giving directions to jury today

The judge in the Belfast rape trial is due to begin her legal directions to the jury today.

Ulster and Ireland rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding are accused of raping a 19-year-old student at Jackson’s home in south Belfast in June 2016.

Their friend Rory Harrison is facing charges of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

Another friend Blane McIlroy is accused of one count of exposure.

All four deny the charges against them.