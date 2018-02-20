Belfast rape trial: Doctor tells court there is no way of telling if any sex was consensual

This article contains graphic details which some readers may find distressing

A doctor has told Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding’s rape trial that there is no way of saying whether the possible sexual intercourse was consensual.

The Ireland and Ulster rugby players deny raping a woman at a party at Jackson’s home in south Belfast in June 2016.

Dr Philip Lavery forensically examined the complainant at a Sexual Assault Referral Clinic on the evening of the alleged attack.

He said she was “co-operative but tearful” when discussing what happened.

He said he took a note of her telling him she had been vaginally raped by two men after going to an address after a nightclub.

He said there was some bruising on her arms and legs but when asked, he said she didn't know she got them and he couldn't say what caused them.

He said there was a 1cm tear to her vaginal wall which would have been caused by a blunt force trauma.

He told the court there was no way of saying whether the possible sexual intercourse was consensual or otherwise.

Under cross-examination by Stuart Olding’s barrister, Dr Lavery also accepted there was no mention of her being forced to perform oral sex.

He said he would have ordered some mouth swabs if there was.

Earlier, the trial heard that Mr Olding told police the woman “consensually” performed a sex act on him.

If you have been affected by anything mentioned in this article you can contact the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre National 24-Hour helpline on 1800 77 88 88.