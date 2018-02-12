Belfast rape trial: Alleged victim denies her version of events has been clouded by drink

Updated 17:30

This article contains graphic details which some readers may find distressing

A woman who claims she was raped by two Ireland rugby players has denied her version of events is clouded by drink or an unwillingness to acknowledge she had sex with a number of men.

Paddy Jackson and his Ulster teammate Stuart Olding deny raping the woman at a party at Jackson’s home in Belfast in June 2016.

Barrister Arthur Harvey spent the day cross-examining the woman on behalf of his client Blane McIlory – a 26-year-old man from Royal Lodge Road in Belfast who denies exposing himself to the woman.

The woman claims he walked into Jackson’s room “completely naked” while she was being raped.

Mr Harvey put Mr McIlroy’s version of events to her this afternoon.

He said he claims he was fully dressed when he walked in; that she was naked on the bed with Mr Jackson and that she performed various sexual acts on him when he went over and joined them.

When she completely refuted that version of events; Mr Harvey put it to her that her version was either clouded by drink or an unwillingness to acknowledge what happened – that she had sex with a number of men.

The woman denied that was the case.

Earlier this morning, Mr Harvey began by asking the woman if she had re-read the transcripts of her police interviews before and during the trial and she confirmed she usually reads them the Sunday before coming back to court.

He put it to her that her memory of the night is “fractured” and “fried” and she accepted there are moments that are “slightly hazy.”

He also put it to her that the girls she claims invited her back to the party at Paddy Jackson’s house didn't actually do so. She said that was not her recollection.

Mr Harvey accused her of drawing logical conclusions to confirm a narrative she wanted to present as true. She told him this is not a construction.

She has now been cross-examined by all of the defence teams.