Belfast rape trial: Closing speeches to resume this morning

This article contains graphic details which some readers may find distressing

Closing speeches are due to resume this morning in the trial of two Ireland and Ulster rugby players accused of raping a 19-year-old student.

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding deny raping her at a party at Jackson’s home in south Belfast in the early hours of June 28th 2016.

The jurors are expected back in the court room this morning following an extra long weekend.

The trial, now in its eighth week, is in its final stages with all of the evidence already heard.

Last week, the prosecuting barrister addressed the jurors one last time before Paddy Jackson’s barrister did the same.

It is the prosecution’s case that Mr Jackson raped the woman on his bed before Stuart Olding joined in and forced her to perform a sex act on him.

Two of their friends are also on trial.

Blane McIlroy is facing one count of exposure and Rory Harrison denies two charges – perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

The prosecution believe they “circled the wagons” before she went to police and “cooked up a story” to rubbish her claims.

In his final address, Mr Jackson’s barrister accused the complainant of lying.

This week will see the three remaining defence barristers being given an opportunity to make their final pitches to the eleven jurors.

If you have been affected by anything mentioned in this article you can contact the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre National 24-Hour helpline on 1800 77 88 88.