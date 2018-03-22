Belfast trial: Barrister says Rory Harrison's character is "exemplary"

This article contains graphic details which some readers may find distressing

Closing speeches are continuing in the trial of two Irish rugby players accused of raping the same woman in June 2016.

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding deny raping the then 19-year-old student at a party in Jackson’s south Belfast home.

Two of the rugby players’ friends are also in the dock beside them.

Blane McIlroy is facing one count of exposure and Rory Harrison denies perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

Mr Harrison’s barrister Gavan Duffy began his closing address by asking the jurors not to allow sympathy or prejudices affect their judgement.

He warned them that they answer to no one except their conscience and don't have the power to undo their verdict once they've made it.

He said his client answered all the questions asked of him in an “honest, straight forward and candid manner.”

He accused the police of not treating him fairly following his arrest.

He said Mr Harrison wasn't told he was going to be arrested when he was invited to attend the police station four months after giving his witness statement and he said he was refused a copy of that statement when he asked for it.

He described his client’s character as “exemplary” and questioned when he became a “weasel” as suggested by the prosecution.

He said people with good character are less likely to commit a criminal offence and are more likely to tell the truth when called to give evidence.

If you have been affected by anything mentioned in this article you can contact the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre National 24-Hour helpline on 1800 77 88 88.