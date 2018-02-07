Belfast rape trial: Alleged victim denies consenting to 'group sex'

Updated 17.20

A woman who claims she was raped by Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding has denied engaging in group sex by her own choice.

The Ireland and Ulster rugby players have pleaded not guilty to raping the student at Jackson’s home in Belfast in June 2016.

The white trousers and black sequined string top worn by the woman on the night in question was shown to the jurors at the beginning of the fourth day of questioning by Paddy Jackson’s barrister Brendan Kelly.

She claims she was first raped by Paddy Jackson in his room after going back to a party at his house in the early hours of June 28th 2016, and that Stuart Olding then entered and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Mr Kelly put it to her that she was in an “intoxicated and excited state” and that she, “by her own choice” engaged in sexual activity and further - no doubt unplanned, he said - "engaged in group sex”.

She denied that was the case and said it happened against her will. “I was raped” she said and “I don’t know how I can make myself any clearer”.

She denied lying to her friends about what happened for fear that the rumour or pictures would get out. She described that account as “entirely twisted”.

Mr Kelly’s fourth day of cross-examination ended just after 12pm.

Cross-examination

Stuart Olding’s defence barrister Frank O’Donoghue began his cross-examination just before lunchtime.

The woman claims Mr Olding forced her to perform oral sex on him after he walked in while she was allegedly being raped by Paddy Jackson.

He denies the charge.

If Jackson had raped her, Mr O’Donoghue asked why she didn't ask Mr Olding for help when he walked in.

She said it was quite clear what his intention was. She said: “He wasn’t there to help me. He was also there to rape me”.

Mr O’Donoghue put it to her that his client went to the room to “crash out” and that she was “straddling Paddy Jackson” when he walked in.

He went on to claim she then “beckoned” him to stay and performed oral sex on him “quite voluntarily and quite consensually”.

The woman replied by saying: “I completely refute everything you have just said”.

Her fifth day of cross-examination begins tomorrow morning.