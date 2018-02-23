Belfast rape trial begins hearing what Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding told police after arrests

This article contains graphic details which some readers may find distressing

The jury in Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding’s rape trial has begun hearing what they told police after they were arrested.

The Ireland and Ulster rugby players deny raping the same woman during a party at Jackson’s home in south Belfast.

The woman claims Paddy Jackson raped her after pushing her onto his bed in the early hours of June 28th 2016.

During Jackson’s first interview with police, the court heard his solicitor read out a prepared statement strenuously denying the claims and answered "no comment" to all questions asked in a subsequent interview.

During a third interview, he told police he noticed the girl looking at him at the party back at his house.

He said she was flirting, and he was pretty sure something was going to happen.

He said she performed oral sex on him after following him to his room for a second time, and did the same to Stuart Olding when he walked in.

He denied having sex with her and said he didn't rape her, and said he didn't understand why she didn't leave if she didn't want to be there.