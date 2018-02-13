Belfast rape trial: Woman again rejects defendants version of events

Updated: 13:05

A woman who claims she was raped by two Ireland rugby players has again denied their accounts of what happened.

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding are accused of raping the then 19-year-old student at a party in Jackson’s home in Belfast during the summer of 2016.

The majority of the woman’s eight days in the witness box has been under cross-examination, but today was the prosecution’s opportunity to re-examine her about issues arising from questions asked by the defence teams.

Toby Hedworth asked her if she knew what Paddy Jackson’s case is. She said she didn’t. And he went on to tell her he claims he never had sex with her. She said that was incorrect.

He then put Stuart Olding’s version of events to her. He claims she was straddling Paddy Jackson on his bed when he walked in and that she instigated a sex act on him.

She said that was also completely incorrect.

A note penned by the woman when she returned home after the alleged attack was also read out in court. In it, she described Mr. Olding as “blonde, short, imbecile and monkey-ish.”

Two others are also on trial. Blane McIlory from Royal Lodge Road in Belfast denies one count of exposure, while Rory Harrison from Manse Road in Belfast is accused of trying to cover up what happened.

The prosecution then called one of the other girls who went to the party at Paddy Jackson’s house.

She said she didn’t know the complainant before she met her that night.

She said she was behind a friend when she opened an upstairs bedroom door and turned to her to say she had just seen a “threesome”.

She said her friend told her it was Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding and the woman who claims to have been raped by them.