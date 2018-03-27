Belfast rape trial: Newstalk's Frank Greaney sums up the evidence from all angles

The jury has begun their deliberations

The jury in Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding’s rape trial have been sent home for the night after completing their first day of deliberations.

The Ireland and Ulster rugby players deny raping a 19-year-old student at a party in Jackson’s south Belfast home in June 2016.

Their friend Blane McIlory denies one count of exposure and another friend Rory Harrison denies perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

Before sending out the jury, Judge Patricia Smyth finished her summary of the evidence and addressed the differences between the various accounts recalled by the defendants - which the prosecution claim supports their theory that a story was “cooked up” in case a complaint was made.

Judge Smyth told the jurors it was up to them to decide if some or all of the accused are lying - but warned that just because an inconsistency exists, it does not mean they are telling lies.

Newstalk's Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney has been in Belfast since the trial began in late January.

He sums up the evidence given to the court by all the main witnesses below:

Belfast rape trial: Read what she says

Belfast rape trial: Read what Paddy Jackson says

Belfast rape trial: Read what Stuart Olding says

Belfast rape trial: Read what Blane McIlroy says

Belfast rape trial: Read what Rory Harrison says

Belfast rape trial: Read what three key witnesses say

Belfast rape trial: Read the 'circling the wagons' theory

If you have been affected by anything mentioned in this article you can contact the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre National 24-Hour helpline on 1800-77-88-88


