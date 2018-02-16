Belfast rape trial: Harrison told police woman was "fixated with" Paddy Jackson

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding’s rape trial has heard about a witness statement made by their friend who is accused of trying to cover up what happened.

Rory Harrison from Manse Road in Belfast gave the statement two days after the Ireland and Ulster rugby players are alleged to have raped a woman.

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding deny raping the same woman during a party at Jackson’s house in south Belfast on June 28th 2016.

Their friend Blane McIlroy from Royal Lodge Road is facing one count of exposure.

Another friend, Rory Harrison, who is accused of perverting the course of justice and withholding information, was interviewed as a witness the day after the woman made her complaint.

He told police she seemed to be “staring at and fixated with Paddy” and went upstairs five minutes after he went to bed alone.

He said she was standing outside Paddy’s bedroom when he went up to say goodbye to him.

When she came back downstairs, he said she was “upset and quiet” and didn't respond when he asked if she was ok.

He said she was “crying into herself” during a shared taxi home but he didn’t notice anything peculiar about her appearance, demeanour or clothing.