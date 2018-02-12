Belfast rape trial: Cross-examination of alleged victim resumes

A woman who claims she was raped by two Ireland rugby players is continuing to be cross-examined.

Paddy Jackson and his Ulster teammate Stuart Olding deny raping her at a party at Jackson’s house following a night out in June 2016.

The woman’s cross-examination resumed today with Arthur Harvey taking to his feet to ask questions on behalf of his client Blane McIlroy.

The 26-year-old from Royal Lodge Road is facing one count of exposure.

Mr Harvey began by asking her if she has re-read the transcripts of her police interviews before and during the trial and she confirmed she usually reads them the Sunday before coming back to court.

He put it to her that her memory of the night is “fractured” and “fried” and she accepted there are moments that are “slightly hazy.”

He also put it to her that the girls she claims invited her back to the party at Paddy Jackson’s house didn't actually do so. She said that was not her recollection.

Mr Harvey accused her of drawing logical conclusions to confirm a narrative she wanted to present as true. She told him this is not a construction.

A fourth man called Rory Harrison from Manse Road in Belfast denies perverting the course of justice and withholding information.