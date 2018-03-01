Belfast rape trial: Cross-examination of Investigating Officer continues

The Investigating Officer in Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding's rape case is being cross-examined at their trial.

The Ireland and Ulster rugby players are accused of raping the same woman at a party at Jackson’s home in June 2016.

A yellow weather warning was issued by the local Met Office in Belfast this morning and all paths leading to Laganside courts were covered in snow.

However, the courthouse remained open and the trial resumed with the continued cross-examination of the DC who was appointed Investigating Officer.

Stuart Olding’s defence barrister Frank O’Donoghue revealed his client was initially charged with vaginal rape – a charge that was only dropped before Christmas 2017.

The allegation he is fighting now is that he forced the woman to perform oral sex on him.

His Ireland and Ulster rugby teammate Paddy Jackson is accused of raping the same woman on his bed during a party at his house.

Mr O’Donoghue put it to the DC that she didn't go into the relevant detail of the specific allegation against his client in the interviews she conducted with the complainant.

She accepted some things could have been probed further but she said “it’s about not pushing”.