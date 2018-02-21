Belfast rape trial: Court hears from forensic medical officer

This article contains graphic details which some readers may find distressing

An expert witness has told Belfast Crown Court that alcohol can create arousal and make people behave in ways they wouldn’t normally behave.

She was giving evidence on behalf of the defence at the trial of two Ireland and Ulster rugby players accused of raping a woman in June 2016.

Paddy Jackson and his Ulster teammate Stuart Olding deny raping the woman during a party at Jackson’s home in south Belfast.

Yesterday, a doctor said he noted a tear to her vaginal wall when he examined her later that day.

On behalf of the defence today, another forensic expert said she couldn't see the injury when she was shown a DVD recording purporting to show it, but she did accept the quality was not great.

When asked about the effects of alcohol, she told the court it can reduce inhibitions, create arousal and make people behave in ways they wouldn’t normally behave.

On the way down, she said there can be depression, memory loss and one can feel ill at ease and can be left with a feeling of regret.

When asked under cross-examination by the prosecuting barrister if most victims of sexual assault resist or allow it to happen, she said the evidence, overwhelmingly, is that it is allowed to happen.