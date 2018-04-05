BBC admits sequence in 'Human Planet' documentary series was staged

BBC has confirmed a sequence from the Human Planet documentary series was 'not accurate'.

The series, which originally aired in 2011, focused on different aspects of human civilisation.

Episode four focused on jungle communities, and featured a sequence showed some members of the Korowai people in West Papua, Indonesia moving into a very high treehouse.

However, according to BBC, the tribe revealed during filming for a separate programme that the treehouses were 'commissioned for filming'.

The new show's presenter is said to inform viewers: "This is not where they live, this is total artifice".

BBC confirmed they'd been informed of a "breach of editorial standards".

In a statement, the broadcaster said: "During the making of BBC Two’s upcoming documentary series, My Year With The Tribe, a member of the tribe discusses how they have built very high tree houses for the benefit of overseas programme makers.

"The BBC has reviewed a sequence in Human Planet depicting this and found that the portrayal of the tribe moving into the treehouse as a real home is not accurate. Since this programme was broadcast in 2011, we have strengthened our mandatory training for all staff in editorial guidelines, standards and values."