At least two people killed after trains collide in South Carolina

Eight crew and around 139 passengers were on board

Two people have died and several others are reportedly injured after two trains collided in the US state of South Carolina.

Operator Amtrak says its Train 91, running between New York and Miami, collided with a CSX freight train.

It happened at around 2:35am (local time) in Cayce.

It says the lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars.

There were eight crew members and some 139 passengers on board.

Emergency services have transported more than 50 injured people to hospital, according to the Lexington Sheriff's office.

However all passengers have been taken off Train 91.

The South Carolina Red Cross says it is opening a "reception site" at a nearby school.