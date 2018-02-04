At least two people killed after trains collide in South Carolina

Two people have died and several others are reportedly injured after two trains collided in the US state of South Carolina.

Operator Amtrak says its Train 91, running between New York and Miami, collided with a CSX freight train.

It happened at around 2:35am (local time) in Cayce.

#CONFIRMED: Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has confirmed two deaths in passenger train versus freight train. Please follow and share official sources for such information. — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 4, 2018

It says the lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars.

There were eight crew members and some 139 passengers on board.

Emergency services have transported more than 50 injured people to hospital, according to the Lexington Sheriff's office.

However all passengers have been taken off Train 91.

The South Carolina Red Cross says it is opening a "reception site" at a nearby school.