At least five people dead after two military helicopters crash in France

It happened around 50 km northwest of the resort town of Saint-Tropez
At least five people have died after two helicopters crashed near a lake in southern France.
The crash happened near the town of Brignoles, around 50 km northwest of the resort town of Saint-Tropez.
Local reports said was the crash site on the shores of Lake Carcès, in the Var region.
Two rescue choppers from nearby Cannet-des-Maures, some 20 troops and police have been dispatched to the scene.
Both helicopters belonged to a military flight training school.
The Air Force has launched an investigation into the accident.