At least 53 dead after shopping centre fire in Russia

At least 53 people have died following a fire at a shopping centre and entertainment complex in Russia.

11 others are unaccounted for and dozens of people are injured following the blaze in the coal-mining city of Kemerovo.

Local media reports that children were among those killed in the fire.

Officials said the roofs collapsed in two cinema screens during the fire in the Winter Cherry mall.

Footage shown on Russian television showed some people leaping from the windows of the building to escape the blaze.

It is reported the complex also contained a petting zoo. It was unclear if any animals were killed.

While the fire has been brought under control by hundreds of firefighters who attended the scene, emergency workers said some areas of the complex are difficult to access due to structural damage.

In a statement, Alexandre Eremeyev - an official with the local Russian emergency services ministry - said: "This shopping centre on several floors was packed with people midday Sunday.

"No one knows exactly how many people there were inside when the fire broke out. Where to look for people? How many are there? That has greatly complicated the work of the firefighters."

Kemerovo - which is home to around half a million people - is located in western Siberia, around 3,600km east of Moscow.