At least 14 people dead after missiles hit Homs airfield in Syria

Fourteen people have been killed after an airstrike on a military airbase in Syria, according to the country's state media.

The T-4 airfield near the central city of Homs was hit with missiles early on Monday.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said most of the 14 people killed were either Iranians or members of groups backed by Iran in Syria.

It said it was unclear who was behind the attack.

Syrian state TV reported several people were also injured in the strike and together with Russia blamed Israel for the attack.

Moscow and Damascus claimed two Israeli fighter planes were involved "from above Lebanese territory", adding Syria's air defence shot down five of the eight missiles launched.

Israel has conducted airstrikes inside Syria during the past few years but, when asked about the attack, an Israeli spokeswoman declined to comment.

The raid is thought to be a response to a suspected chemical weapons attack in which at least 70 people, many of them women and children, were killed and 500 others injured.

The airstrikes came soon after US President Donald Trump warned Damascus and its allies that there would be a "big price to pay" after Saturday's alleged chlorine gas attack in the rebel holdout in Douma, in eastern Ghouta.

Syrian media said the airstrike was "likely to be an American aggression".

But the US Department of Defence said in a statement: "At this time, the Department of Defence is not conducting airstrikes in Syria.

"However, we continue to closely watch the situation and to hold those who use chemical weapons, in Syria and otherwise, accountable."

Last year the US launched dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles at a different Syrian airbase after a chemical attack in the northern Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun killed dozens of people.

There has been no independent verification of the latest chemical attack allegations made by the White Helmets rescue service and other opposition-linked medical relief groups in the war-ravaged country.

The group published graphic images showing a number of dead children who appeared to have been frothing at the mouth.

The Syrian American Medical Society also described patients foaming at the mouth, saying victims suffered corneal burns and smelled of a "chlorine-like odour".

One woman had convulsions and pinpoint pupils, it added.

The Syrian government and its ally Russia have denied involvement in the attack and rejected the claims as "false speculations".

Meanwhile, Syrian state TV reported dozens of civilians held for years by the rebel group Jaish al Islam near the capital Damascus had been set free as part of a deal reached between opposition forces and Russia at the weekend.

The evacuation of the rebel fighters from Douma - their last bastion near Damascus - is also under way under the agreement.