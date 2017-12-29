At least 14 dead following fire at restaurant in Mumbai

At least 14 people have been killed after a fire broke out at a shopping complex in India's financial capital Mumbai.

11 women who were attending a birthday party are reported to be among the dead after the blaze started at a rooftop restaurant in the Kamala Mills compound.

The fire is said to have spread to the rest of the building within a half hour.

Local reports say more than 20 other people were injured.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated.

NDTV reports that five civic officials - including those from health and fire departments - have been suspended pending the outcome of an inquiry.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was 'anguished' to hear of the deadly fire: