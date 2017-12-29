At least 14 dead following fire at restaurant in Mumbai

11 women who were attending a birthday party are reported to be among the dead
At least 14 people have been killed after a fire broke out at a shopping complex in India's financial capital Mumbai.
11 women who were attending a birthday party are reported to be among the dead after the blaze started at a rooftop restaurant in the Kamala Mills compound.
The fire is said to have spread to the rest of the building within a half hour.
Local reports say more than 20 other people were injured.
The cause of the fire is now being investigated.
NDTV reports that five civic officials - including those from health and fire departments - have been suspended pending the outcome of an inquiry.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was 'anguished' to hear of the deadly fire:
Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 29, 2017