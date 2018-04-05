Arrest made after money, caravans and car seized in cross-county searches

One man has been arrested after gardaí conducted 21 cross-county searches targeting the proceeds of organized crime.

The searches were carried out on Thursday morning in Louth, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan and Dublin.

Garden machinery seized | Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) was assisted by the Garda Emergency Response Unit, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Revenue Customs and local gardaí.

A seized Mercedes Benz car | Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána

During the course of the searches, several items were seized.

This included approximately €27,800 and stg£1,570 (€1,798) in cash, two stolen caravans, a Mercedes Benz car, a selection of strimmers and lawn mowers, cannabis herb and cocaine and a Rolex watch.

Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána

A quantity of documents and mobile phones are also being examined by gardaí.

Gardaí say a freezing order has been made on "a substantial sum of money" in a financial institution.

A seized Rolex watch | Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána