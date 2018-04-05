Arrest made after money, caravans and car seized in cross-county searches

Some documents and mobile phones are also being examined
One man has been arrested after gardaí conducted 21 cross-county searches targeting the proceeds of organized crime.
The searches were carried out on Thursday morning in Louth, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan and Dublin.
The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) was assisted by the Garda Emergency Response Unit, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Revenue Customs and local gardaí.
During the course of the searches, several items were seized.
This included approximately €27,800 and stg£1,570 (€1,798) in cash, two stolen caravans, a Mercedes Benz car, a selection of strimmers and lawn mowers, cannabis herb and cocaine and a Rolex watch.
A quantity of documents and mobile phones are also being examined by gardaí.
Gardaí say a freezing order has been made on "a substantial sum of money" in a financial institution.