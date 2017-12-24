Around 200 people dead after powerful tropical storm hits Philippines

Around 200 people have died after a tropical storm led to flooding and mudslides in parts of the Philippines.

Tropical Storm Tembin - also known as Vinta - hit the country's second largest island, Mindanao, on Friday.

The most severe impacts were reported in the Lanao del Norte & Lanao del Sur provinces and Zamboanga peninsula.

A police official in the country says the death count is likely to rise, with dozens of people still missing.

Dozens of people are still believed to be missing, while Rappler reports 60,000 people are in evacuation centres.