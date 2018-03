Gardaí are trying to trace a missing 17-year-old girl from Co Carlow.

Natasha McNeill was last seen in Carlow on March 22nd at 4.30pm.

She is described as 5'2'', and of slim build.

She has tattoos on her right ankle and wrists.

She was last seen wearing grey and blue leggings, a black jacket and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow garda station on 059-9136-620.