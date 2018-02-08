Appeal over white Renault van in relation to murder of Jason Molyneux

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses in relation to the murder of Jason Molyneux on January 30th in Dublin city.

27-year-old Jason 'Buda' Molyneaux was shot several times at the James Larkin House complex in the North Strand area, shortly before 9.45pm on that date.

They are looking for anyone who saw a white Renault Kangoo van, registration number '10 D 126064', in or around the general area of James Larkin House on the evening of January 30th - or since January 12th.

Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána

Gardaí are also appealing for any witnesses who observed the same white Renault Kangoo van found abandoned a short distance back from the East Link toll bridge in front of Fisherman's Wharf apartments - at the pedestrian entrance into York Road - at around 9.48pm on January 30th.

It was later found on fire at 00.10am on January 31st at the same location.

Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána

They are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything unusual in either of these locations - or anybody who may have been using or dash camera or go pro cameras.

They also want to hear from taxi drivers and other professional drivers in the North Stand, East Wall and Irishtown areas.

Investigating gardaí can be contacted at Store Street garda station on 01-666-8000 or on the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.