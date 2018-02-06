Appeal over missing 15-year-old Janelle Quinn

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Janelle Quinn.

She is missing since Sunday, February 4th and was last seen in Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

She is described as 5' 5'', with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing black Active Wear pants, a turquoise Active Wear top and a red jacket with a hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan garda station on 058-486-00, the Garda Confidential line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.