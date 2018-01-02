Appeal over Kildare assault which left man in a serious condition

Gardaí in Kildare are appealing for information following a serious assault in Rathangan Village.

It happened at around 1.30am on Wednesday December 27th.

A 19-year-old man was getting into a taxi at Main Street when he was assaulted by another male.

The force of the punch caused him to fall backwards and hit the roadway.

He was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he is described as being in a serious condition.

A woman was also assaulted received minor injuries during the incident.

The scene was preserved by investigating gardaí for a forensic examination.

No arrests have been made and investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Main Street area between 1.00am and 2.00am on December 27th to come forward.

They are also appealing to any person or taxi drivers who may have dashcams fitted to their vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Kildare 045-527730, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.