Appeal launched over two teen siblings missing from Sligo

Gardaí are asking the public for help finding two teenage siblings who are missing from Sligo.

14-year-old Zmeranda Milosiu was last seen in Sligo on Tuesday, while her brother 16-year-old Sam Milosiu three-and-a-half weeks ago on February 19th.

Zmeranda is described as being around 5’1’’ tall and of slim build with long black hair.

Sam meanwhile is 5’9’’ tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí believe they may frequent the Donegal area.

Anyone who has seen either teenager or can help with the investigation is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071-9157000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.