Appeal for witnesses following discovery of man's body in Limerick

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of a man's body at a flat in Limerick.

The body man in his 40s was discovered at an address on Little O'Curry Street shortly before 6pm yesterday evening.

The Garda Technical Bureau has been called to the scene, which has been sealed off for forensic examination.

Gardaí are looking to speak to anyone who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious in or around Little O'Curry Street.

Any witnesses or anyone with information are being asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061-212-400, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.