Appeal for witnesses after man's body found in Co Offaly

Offaly gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of the body of a man aged in his 70s.

His body was found on Tuesday afternoon on the roadside at Curraghlahan, Banagher.

It was situated approximately 200m on the Shannon Harbour side of Harbour Cross.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who travelled the roads between Shannon Harbour and Harbour Cross - or noticed anything unusual between the hours of 7.00pm on March 12th and 1.30pm on March 13th - to contact them.

Birr gardaí can be contacted on 057-9169-710, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

A post mortem examination has been completed, and foul play is not suspected.